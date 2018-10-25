Suspicious Package Has Been Found At Robert De Niro's Office In New York
It is so far unclear if this incident is connected to the pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats and CNN on Wednesday.
Police are investigating a suspicious package found at a business owned by Robert De Niro, the actor and outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, on Thursday morning.
The discovery comes after at least seven pipe bombs were sent to senior Democratic figures, Trump critics, and the offices of CNN on Wednesday.
It is so far unclear if this incident is connected.
A New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News via telephone that a package had been found at a building on Greenwich Street.
It was found at the site of the production company co-founded by De Niro, Tribeca Productions. The building also houses the Tribeca Grill, a restaurant De Niro has part-owned since it opened in 1990.
NYPD confirmed on Twitter it was investigating a suspicious package and that it was being taken to a secure unit in the Bronx.
CNN reported, quoting police sources, that the package was found on the 7th floor of the building, where Tribeca Productions is based. Multiple reports, citing police sources, said the package was found in the office's mailroom.
On Thursday morning, the Tribeca Film Festival Instagram account posted images showing a large police presence.
Footage shot from a news helicopter appeared to show a police emergency vehicle containing the package driving away from the scene.
De Niro is a longstanding critic of the president and said on stage at the Tony Awards in June, before a startled audience: "I'm going to say one thing: Fuck Trump."
The actor also referred to Trump as a "fucking fool" at an event in January.
Trump responded in June to say De Niro was a "a very low IQ individual."
