This Is How Muhammad Ali Wanted To Be Remembered

"I wouldn't even mind if folks forgot how pretty I was."

By Jon Passantino

Posted on June 4, 2016, at 2:12 a.m. ET

Kent Gavin / Getty Images

Muhammad Ali, the legendary boxer, died Friday at the age of 74. In his 2013 autobiography The Soul of a Butterfly: Reflections on Life's Journey, Ali wrote how he wanted people to remember him.

How I Would Like To Be Remembered

"I would like to be remembered as a man who won the heavyweight title three times, who was humorous, and who treated everyone right. As a man who never looked down on those who looked up to him, and who helped as many people as he could. As a man who stood up for his beliefs no matter what. As a man who tried to unite all humankind through faith and love. And if all that's too much, then I guess I'd settle for being remembered only as a great boxer who became a leader and a champion of his people. And I wouldn't even mind if folks forgot how pretty I was."

