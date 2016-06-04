"The Greatest Of All Time": Muhammad Ali's Life In Pictures
Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali died Friday at the age of 74. Here's a look back at the life of the extraordinary fighter.
1954
1960
1962
1965
1965
1966
1967
1967
1967
1968
1971
1974
1975
1975
1977
1979
1985
1993
1996
1996
1996
1997
1999
1998
2000
2002
2005
2005
2016
