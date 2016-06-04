BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"The Greatest Of All Time": Muhammad Ali's Life In Pictures

news

"The Greatest Of All Time": Muhammad Ali's Life In Pictures

Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali died Friday at the age of 74. Here's a look back at the life of the extraordinary fighter.

By Jon Passantino

Headshot of Jon Passantino

Jon Passantino

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 4, 2016, at 3:18 a.m. ET

1954

Muhammad Ali at age 12.
AP

Muhammad Ali at age 12.

1960

Ali in his professional boxing debut against Tunney Hunsaker on October 29, 1960, in Louisville&#x27;s Freedom Hall.
AP

Ali in his professional boxing debut against Tunney Hunsaker on October 29, 1960, in Louisville's Freedom Hall.

1962

Ali at City Parks Gym in New York in Feb. 1962.
Dan Grossi / AP

Ali at City Parks Gym in New York in Feb. 1962.

1965

Muhammad Ali training in his gym in May 1965.
Harry Benson / Getty Images

Muhammad Ali training in his gym in May 1965.

ADVERTISEMENT

1965

Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston after a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine.
John Rooney / AP

Ali stands over fallen challenger Sonny Liston after a short hard right to the jaw on May 25, 1965, in Lewiston, Maine.

1966

Heavyweight champion Ali speaks to the Illinois Athletic Commission on Feb. 25, 1966 in Chicago.
Anonymous / AP

Heavyweight champion Ali speaks to the Illinois Athletic Commission on Feb. 25, 1966 in Chicago.

1967

Ali sings with Johnny Carson, host of NBC&#x27;s &quot;Tonight&quot; show, in February 1967 in New York.
AP

Ali sings with Johnny Carson, host of NBC's "Tonight" show, in February 1967 in New York.

1967

Ali, left, and Dr. Martin Luther King speak with reporters on March 29, 1967 in Louisville, Ky.
AP

Ali, left, and Dr. Martin Luther King speak with reporters on March 29, 1967 in Louisville, Ky.

ADVERTISEMENT

1967

Ali speaks at an anti-war rally at the University of Chicago on May 11, 1967.
Charles Harrity / AP

Ali speaks at an anti-war rally at the University of Chicago on May 11, 1967.

1968

Ali addresses a gathering at a Black Muslim convention in Chicago.
AP

Ali addresses a gathering at a Black Muslim convention in Chicago.

1971

Heavyweight champion Joe Frazier, left, pushes Muhammad Ali into the ropes during the fourth round of their heavyweight title bout on March 8, 1971 in New York.
AP

Heavyweight champion Joe Frazier, left, pushes Muhammad Ali into the ropes during the fourth round of their heavyweight title bout on March 8, 1971 in New York.

1974

George Foreman takes a right to the head from Ali in the 7th round in the boxing match dubbed &quot;Rumble in the Jungle&quot; in Kinshasa, Zaire.
Ed Kolenovsky / AP

George Foreman takes a right to the head from Ali in the 7th round in the boxing match dubbed "Rumble in the Jungle" in Kinshasa, Zaire.

ADVERTISEMENT

1975

Ali punches Hungarian-born British boxer Joe Bugner in their title fight at the Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Ali won the fight, keeping his World Heavyweight title.
Central Press / Getty Images

Ali punches Hungarian-born British boxer Joe Bugner in their title fight at the Merdeka Stadium in Kuala Lumpur. Ali won the fight, keeping his World Heavyweight title.

1975

Ali delivers a left and right to Joe Frazier in the 14th round of their title fight on Oct. 1, 1975 in Manila. Moments later, Frazier&#x27;s trainer signaled to the referee to stop the fight and Ali retained his heavyweight title.
AP

Ali delivers a left and right to Joe Frazier in the 14th round of their title fight on Oct. 1, 1975 in Manila. Moments later, Frazier's trainer signaled to the referee to stop the fight and Ali retained his heavyweight title.

1977

Ali kisses his newborn daughter on Dec. 30, 1977 in Miami Beach.
Bill Hudson / AP

Ali kisses his newborn daughter on Dec. 30, 1977 in Miami Beach.

1979

Muhammad Ali and his with wife, Veronica attend a Los Angeles Lakers game on Sept. 6, 1979.
Reed Saxon / AP

Muhammad Ali and his with wife, Veronica attend a Los Angeles Lakers game on Sept. 6, 1979.

ADVERTISEMENT

1985

Muhammad Ali, Liberace, and Hulk Hogan get together at Madison Square Garden in preparation for their upcoming wrestling event on March 29, 1985.
Marty Lederhandler / AP

Muhammad Ali, Liberace, and Hulk Hogan get together at Madison Square Garden in preparation for their upcoming wrestling event on March 29, 1985.

1993

Ali is surrounded by hundreds of Chinese school children during a visit to Beijing on Feb. 25, 1993.
Greg Baker / AP

Ali is surrounded by hundreds of Chinese school children during a visit to Beijing on Feb. 25, 1993.

1996

Ali participates in a ceremony for the holy month of Ramadan in the Royal Palace in Rabat, Morocco, in January 1996.
Abdelhak Senna / AFP / Getty Images

Ali participates in a ceremony for the holy month of Ramadan in the Royal Palace in Rabat, Morocco, in January 1996.

1996

Ali holds the torch before lighting the Olympic Flame during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta.
Michael Cooper / Getty Images

Ali holds the torch before lighting the Olympic Flame during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games in Atlanta.

ADVERTISEMENT

1996

Ali speaks with boxer Mike Tyson at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) student union ballroom in 1996.
John Gurzinski / AFP / Getty Images

Ali speaks with boxer Mike Tyson at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) student union ballroom in 1996.

1997

Ali embraces Prince during a meeting in Washington in June 1997 ahead of a news conference where they were to announce plans for a benefit concert.
Karin Cooper / AP

Ali embraces Prince during a meeting in Washington in June 1997 ahead of a news conference where they were to announce plans for a benefit concert.

1999

Ali receives the Sports Illustrated 20th Century Sportsman of the Century Award in New York in Dec. 1999.
Mark Lennihan / AP

Ali receives the Sports Illustrated 20th Century Sportsman of the Century Award in New York in Dec. 1999.

1998

Ali is greeted by singer Whitney Houston as he arrives on stage at New York&#x27;s Radio City Music Hall to accept a GQ &quot;Men of the Year&quot; Award on Oct. 21, 1998. Ali received GQ&#x27;s courage award.
Mitch Jacobson / AP

Ali is greeted by singer Whitney Houston as he arrives on stage at New York's Radio City Music Hall to accept a GQ "Men of the Year" Award on Oct. 21, 1998. Ali received GQ's courage award.

ADVERTISEMENT

2000

Ali is accompanied by his daughters Mya Mya, left, and Hana at the premiere of the film &quot;The Original Kings of Comedy&quot; in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2000.
Kevork Djansezian / AP

Ali is accompanied by his daughters Mya Mya, left, and Hana at the premiere of the film "The Original Kings of Comedy" in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2000.

2002

Muhammad Ali poses with his daughter Laila after she beat Suzy Taylor to win the IBA Super Middleweight title on Aug. 17, 2002 at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas.
Joe Cavaretta / AP

Muhammad Ali poses with his daughter Laila after she beat Suzy Taylor to win the IBA Super Middleweight title on Aug. 17, 2002 at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas.

2005

Ali receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush in Nov. 2005 in the East Room of the White House.
Evan Vucci / AP

Ali receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President George W. Bush in Nov. 2005 in the East Room of the White House.

2005

Muhammad Ali arrives to see his daughter Laila fight Asa Maria Sandell from Sweden in Berlin on Dec. 17, 2005.
Jockel Finck / AP

Muhammad Ali arrives to see his daughter Laila fight Asa Maria Sandell from Sweden in Berlin on Dec. 17, 2005.

2016

Ali poses with Carrie Underwood during Celebrity Fight Night XXII in Phoenix on April 8, 2016.
Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Ali poses with Carrie Underwood during Celebrity Fight Night XXII in Phoenix on April 8, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT