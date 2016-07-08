State Department Reopens Clinton Emails Investigation

The probe comes after the FBI determined that Clinton and her team at the State Department were "extremely careless" in their handling of classified information.

The State Department on Thursday announced it is reopening an internal investigation into how Hillary Clinton and her top aides handled classified information while she was secretary of state.



The department first started its investigation in January after more than 20 emails containing "top secret" information were discovered on Clinton's private email server located inside her New York home. However, the probe was put on pause in April as to not interfere with the FBI's investigation into Clinton's email use. With the FBI now finished, State Department spokesman John Kirby said his agency can now restart its own investigation.

He did not elaborate on what the State Department's review would entail, but said it would be "as expeditious as possible" with no "artificial deadlines" placed on the process.

"Our goal will be to be as transparent as possible about our results, while complying with our various legal obligations," Kirby said. "I’m not able to make commitments today one way or the other about what we will be able to disclose."