An Airline Employee Stole A Plane From Seattle Airport And Was Chased By Fighter Jets Before Crashing

The rogue pilot is understood to have been a ground service agent who crashed the plane on an island after “doing stunts” in the air.

Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. https://t.co/Ra4LcIhwfU

An airline employee stole a plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Friday night, attempted to perform stunts in the air, then crashed in front of stunned witnesses after being chased by two fighter jets.

The man, a 29-year-old ground service agent from Washington State who was believed to be suicidal, took off with the plane around 8 p.m. Alaska Airlines said the aircraft involved was a Horizon Air Q400 turboprop. There were no passengers or crew aboard, it said.

“An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac,” the airport said. “Aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed.”

Alaska Airlines said in a statement shortly before midnight that the man was a ground service agent, an employee responsible for directing planes, despite earlier reports that he was an airline mechanic. He flew for about an hour before crashing in a wooded area on Ketron Island in Pierce County.

"This individual who took the aircraft, who has not yet been positively identified until remains are examined, is believed to have been the only person on the plane when the plane was taken from a maintenance position at Sea-Tac," the statement read.

Coast Guard officials received reports of the stolen plane just after 9 p.m., Petty Office Ali Flockerzi told BuzzFeed News. About 20 minutes later there were reports of a large plume of smoke from Ketron Island, between Tacoma and Olympia, she said.

The plane went down after the pilot appeared to be "doing stunts," the sheriff's department said.