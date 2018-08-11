An Airline Employee Stole A Plane From Seattle Airport And Was Chased By Fighter Jets Before Crashing
The rogue pilot is understood to have been a ground service agent who crashed the plane on an island after “doing stunts” in the air.
An airline employee stole a plane from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Friday night, attempted to perform stunts in the air, then crashed in front of stunned witnesses after being chased by two fighter jets.
The man, a 29-year-old ground service agent from Washington State who was believed to be suicidal, took off with the plane around 8 p.m. Alaska Airlines said the aircraft involved was a Horizon Air Q400 turboprop. There were no passengers or crew aboard, it said.
“An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac,” the airport said. “Aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed.”
Alaska Airlines said in a statement shortly before midnight that the man was a ground service agent, an employee responsible for directing planes, despite earlier reports that he was an airline mechanic. He flew for about an hour before crashing in a wooded area on Ketron Island in Pierce County.
"This individual who took the aircraft, who has not yet been positively identified until remains are examined, is believed to have been the only person on the plane when the plane was taken from a maintenance position at Sea-Tac," the statement read.
Coast Guard officials received reports of the stolen plane just after 9 p.m., Petty Office Ali Flockerzi told BuzzFeed News. About 20 minutes later there were reports of a large plume of smoke from Ketron Island, between Tacoma and Olympia, she said.
The plane went down after the pilot appeared to be "doing stunts," the sheriff's department said.
The sherriff's department added that the incident was not related to terrorism, which was confirmed by the FBI in Seattle in a tweet shortly before midnight.
"Although response efforts to tonight's aircraft incident and the investigation are still ongoing, information gathered thus far does NOT suggest a terrorist threat or additional, pending criminal activity," it wrote.
Pictures from multiple witnesses showed F-15 fighter jets scrambling to intercept the rogue plane.
The sheriff's department tweeted that "F15s made it within a few minutes of theft of plane." They were dispatched from Portland, and caused a sonic boom en route to the incident.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee wrote on Twitter that while there are "still a lot of unknowns" about the incident, the fighter pilots "were ready to do whatever was needed to protect us."
Flights at Sea-Tac airport were temporarily grounded during the incident but later resumed about 9:30 p.m.
US military and Sea-Tac airport officials did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment Friday evening.
In the recording, the pilot, who apparently went by Rich, said that he had "a lot of people that care about me and it's gonna disappoint them to hear that I did this."
"I would like to apologize to each and every one of them," he continued. 'I'm just a broken guy. I've got a few screws loose I guess, I never really knew it until now."
Later, the man asks "can this thing do a backflip you think?"
At another point, the man mentioned doing a barrel roll, then said "if that goes good I'll just go nose down and call it a night." He also spoke of being lightheaded and dizzy, and of having "this moment of serenity."
The pilot reported to air traffic controllers that the plane's fuel was going "down quick" and asked if the incident would land him in jail for life.
“Hey, do you think if I land this successfully Alaska will give me a job as a pilot?" he asked. "Nah, I'm a white guy."
The incident shocked witnesses on the ground, who shared videos of the plane passing low over neighborhoods and photos of smoke rising from the ground after the plane crashed.
This is a developing story.
