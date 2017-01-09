Iconic California Tunnel Tree Toppled During Powerful Storm

The Pioneer Cabin Tree may have been more than 1,000 years old. "The storm was just too much for it."

An iconic giant sequoia tree in California's Sierra Nevada that was hollowed out for cars to drive through was toppled Sunday by a powerful winter storm slamming the state.



The Pioneer Cabin Tree, which may have been more than 1,000 years old, stood in California's Calaveras County and was a popular attraction at Calaveras Big Trees State Park, where it was known by many as simply the "tunnel tree."



"This iconic and still living tree — the tunnel tree — enchanted many visitors," the Calaveras Big Trees Association said in a Facebook post. "The storm was just too much for it."

The giant sequoia, the world’s largest tree, is found only on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and can reach a height of 325 feet. Visitors were able to drive through the tunnel of the Pioneer Cabin Tree after it was hollowed out in the 1880s, but in recent years it was only accessible by hiking trail.