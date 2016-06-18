Florida Official Fired For Facebook Comments On Orlando Attack

A Florida assistant state attorney was fired Thursday after he was found to have violated the state attorney's social media policy in railing against the city of Orlando on Facebook, calling it a "melting pot of 3rd world miscreants and ghetto thugs."



The comments came after 49 people were killed, and more than 50 others injured Sunday morning when a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando — the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil since 9/11.

"Downtown Orlando has no bottom. The entire city should be leveled," Florida Assistant State Attorney Kenneth Lewis said in a Facebook post hours after the shooting. "It is void of a single redeeming quality. It is a melting pot of 3rd world miscreants and ghetto thugs. It is void of culture. If you live down there you do it at your own risk and at your own peril. If you go down there after dark there is seriously something wrong with you. Disney does everything in its power to shield visitors of Disney from its northern blight. That doesn't change reality. Disney may be the happiest place on Earth but Orlando is a national embarrassment. If this is an act of a domestic terrorist it is so very important that we don't publish the religion, name, or motive of the terrorist as not to offend anyone."