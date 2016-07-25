Stabbing Attack Leaves 19 Dead In Japan's Worst Mass Killing Since WWII

The attack took place at a facility for the disabled outside Tokyo. The suspect later turned himself in to police, saying, "I want to get rid of the disabled from this world."

A knife-wielding man went on a stabbing rampage at a facility for the disabled Tuesday morning in Japan, killing at least 19 people and injuring 20 others in the country's worst mass killing since World War II.

Authorities said they received a call from an employee of the Tsukui Yamayuri-en (Tsukui Lily Garden) center just after 2:30 a.m. saying a man with a knife had broken into the building. The facility is located in Sagamihara, about 30 miles west of Tokyo.

The suspected attacker was identified as 26-year-old Satoshi Uematsu, a former employee of the facility, the Kyodo news agency reported. He later turned himself in at a police station where he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and unlawful entry to a building.

The victims were all residents of the facility — nine men ranging in age from 41 to 67, and 10 women from 18 to 70 years old.

Investigators said Uematsu entered the facility with three knives and a cable tie that he used to tie up facility staff, NHK reported. Uematsu had worked at the facility since December 2012, but resigned in February for personal reasons.

The Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported the suspect told police, "I want to get rid of the disabled from this world." Uematsu was reportedly in possession of a bag of knives and sharp tools, some covered in blood, when he turned himself in.