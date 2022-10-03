Women's Soccer In The US Has A Culture Of Abuse, An Investigation Found

The National Women's Soccer League created a culture in which players faced verbal, sexual, and emotional abuse from coaches, and the sport's leaders failed to respond adequately to anyone who raised concerns, according to an investigation released Monday.



The US Soccer Federation, the official governing body, had ordered the investigation, which was conducted by former acting attorney general Sally Yates, after the Washington Post and the Athletic reported on alleged verbal abuse and sexual misconduct involving several high-profile coaches. The articles rocked the soccer world: Some officials were fired while others stepped down, and several games were canceled at the request of players, citing years of pain.

Yates's investigation detailed the previously reported allegations as well as new ones after more than 200 interviews with current and former players, coaches, owners, and front office staff.

In a statement, Cindy Parlow Cone, president of the US Soccer Federation, said she was "heartbroken" over Yates's findings.

"The abuse described in the report is entirely inexcusable and has no place in soccer, on or off the field," she said. "Along with everyone at US Soccer, I am squarely focused on the changes we will make to address the report’s findings and make soccer safer for everyone. It will take all of US Soccer’s membership working together to create the kind of change needed to ensure our athletes are safe."