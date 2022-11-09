A Wisconsin Man Armed With A Knife Was Arrested After Demanding Poll Workers "Stop The Voting"

A man in Wisconsin, armed with a knife, threatened the staff at a polling location and demanded they "stop the voting" on Tuesday, police said.

According to the West Bend Police Department, the 38-year-old man entered the West Bend Community Memorial Library around 12:30 p.m. Police responded and arrested him shortly after.

No one was injured, authorities said, but voting was paused for about 30 minutes while police secured the scene. The incident is under investigation and charges are pending.

Voter intimidation has been reported in other parts of the country as well.

The Arizona Secretary of State's Office has sent 18 referrals of voter intimidation to police, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. On Oct. 24, the office said in a news release that it had reported six potential voter intimidation cases and one report of election worker harassment to law enforcement.

“Voter intimidation is illegal, and no voter should feel threatened or intimidated when trying to vote," Katie Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state, said in a news release. "Anyone attempting to interfere with that right should be reported. Voter harassment may include gathering around ballot drop boxes questioning voters, brandishing weapons, taking pictures of people voting and following or chasing voters who are attempting to drop off their ballots, and it can all be considered voter intimidation. It is unacceptable."



The complaints were referred to the Department of Justice and Arizona Attorney General's Office for further investigation, according to the news release.

There have been 16 cases of voter intimidation, harassment, or interference of voters in North Carolina since the start of early voting, Patrick Gannon, a spokesperson for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, told BuzzFeed News. The incidents included an observer getting too close to a voter and an observer yelling at a voter when they were using their phone magnifier.

Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said they are investigating the incidents and will determine if they need to be reported to police.



"There could be situations where depending on the circumstance, it could be a voter intimidation or something that interferes with the voter's ability to cast their ballot," Brinson Bell said during the news conference. "But we are not the prosecutors. We will turn that over to DOJ or potentially it could be a situation that would be turned over to a district attorney."