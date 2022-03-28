The Academy Says Will Smith's Slap Is Under Review

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it will formally review Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock during Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

"The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith ... We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law," the statement released on Monday said.



On Sunday night, while comedian Chris Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary, he made a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, saying he was excited for her to star in a G.I. Jane movie. (Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia, a hair loss condition.)



At first, Pinkett's husband, Will Smith, who was seated next to her, laughed at Rock's joke, but a few seconds later, he made his way to the stage and slapped Rock across the face. Smith then yelled twice, "Keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth," according to international broadcasts. (The audio of the US broadcast cut out after the slap.)

Though the Academy said it would be reviewing any violations of California law, the matter is so far not a criminal one. Rock has declined to file a police report against Smith, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with BuzzFeed News.

"If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report," police said in a statement.