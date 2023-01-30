A Woman’s TikTok About Getting A Pedicure Showed The Unexpected Ways Surviving A Mass Shooting Affects Everyday Life

Ellen Davis captioned her TikTok, “sorry if this is too niche,” but, unfortunately, it wasn’t at all.

The 24-year-old wedding photographer from Southern California has a scar on her leg from crawling over broken glass as she fled the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. In her TikTok, she captured just one of the ways her traumatic experience comes up in everyday life. The video shows her getting a pedicure; overlaid text describes how the pedicurist asked if the scar was from a car accident.

The comment section on the TikTok, which has been viewed more than 4 million times, was filled with others who were there or people who know a survivor or victim; about 22,000 people attended the festival. “I was shot through my hand.. so I can REALLY relate to this,” one comment reads. “fellow route survivor. i got a tattoo for the event and the look on people face when they ask,” another comment reads.

“That experience indirectly altered the course of my life,” Davis told BuzzFeed News. “I was going to school for political science and prelaw. Now I’m on a completely different career path, I didn’t finish school, and also just the way that the PTSD from that alters your brain, your memory, your personality.”