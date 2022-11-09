Parents Of Uvalde Victims Are Angry And Disappointed That Their Community Voted To Reelect Gov. Greg Abbott

More than 60% of Uvalde County voters help reelect Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, just five months after the school shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 kids and two teachers dead.



Texas hasn't elected a Democratic governor in more than 25 years, but some were holding out hope that voters would have a clear reason to go blue this year. Hours after what was one of the worst school shootings in US history, Abbott attended a fundraiser hundreds of miles away, and he later said at a news conference that it "could have been worse." He did not attend any of the victims' funerals, and he has pushed back against gun control efforts. Meanwhile, Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke supported raising the minimum age for gun purchases to 21 and banning assault weapons. His impassioned calls for action to prevent future shootings won him the public support of at least 35 family members of the Uvalde victims.

The mother of 10-year-old Maite Rodriguez appeared in an emotional campaign ad for O'Rourke.

"She wore green Converse with the heart drawn on the right toe. Those shoes ended up being one way to identify her body in that classroom. I never want another family to go through this. Greg Abbott has done nothing to stop the next shooting. No laws passed. Nothing to keep kids safe in school. So I'm voting Beto for Maite," Ana Rodriguez says in the video.

But ultimately, the county went Republican, as it had in the 2020 election. After the results came in, several parents of the victims of the school shooting tweeted a graphic of an upside-down #UvaldeStrong, suggesting that Uvalde didn't support the victims after all.

