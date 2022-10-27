Video Keeps Showing That Cops At The Uvalde School Shooting Waited Too Long To Go In. Texas’s State Police Chief Still Says His Department Didn’t Fail The Community.

The families of the victims of the Uvalde school shooting called for Texas Department of Public Safety director Steven McCraw to resign on Thursday, urging him to take responsibility for officers' failure to confront the shooter for more than an hour.



"The time is now," said Brett Cross, father of 10-year-old Uziyah Garcia, one of the victims of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary that left 19 students and two teachers dead. "If you're a man of your word, you'll resign."

The call to resignation came during a DPS hearing in Austin during which McCraw provided an update on the ongoing investigation into the law enforcement response. It was also one day after NBC affiliate WOAI published newly obtained bodycam footage that showed state troopers and other unidentified officers speaking to one another about the need to approach the shooter and their fears of getting shot.



"What's the safest way to do this? I'm not trying to get clapped out," one unidentified officer says in the video.

"And I also don't like standing right by the windows where we can get shot, bro," the same officer says.



During Thursday's meeting, Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez said DPS needed to show accountability for its officers' inaction and make restitution to the victims. He said 91 DPS officers were on Robb Elementary's campus during the shooting, and even though they were "trained" and "equipped," none of them opened the unlocked classroom door while the shooter was inside.

"As a result of that inaction, more lives were lost," Gutierrez said.