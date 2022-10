Families Of The Uvalde Shooting Victims Are Camping Outside The School District's Office Demanding Action

"My understanding is the work that the campus officers do is different than what DPS is willing to do at this point," Harrell told Cross.



During the meeting, Cross told Harrell that the school district failed him and other parents. Later, after Harrell asked Cross what else he needed because Harrell only had three minutes left to talk, Cross asked if he would like to see his son's casket and body.

"You didn't have to," Cross said. "I had to have a funeral for my son. You don't come back from that. My son is dead because of the inactions of your school district, of the city, of all the police involved, starting with the school to the city to the state, they all failed. They all failed. If you're sorry, do something."

Cross told BuzzFeed News that he wasn't shocked by how the meeting went.

"I knew it was going to be bullshit," he said. "The world needs to see it."

He and his family live only a few blocks from the school district's administrative office, and he said every day is a reminder of what happened on May 24. The thought of moving out of Uvalde has crossed his mind, but he said he wants to stay to hold everyone accountable and make sure the school district's police officers are suspended.

"We have to see these officers," he said. "My kids know that they waited outside of the classroom while their brother was murdered. And it's not right."