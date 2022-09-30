Families Of The Uvalde Shooting Victims Are Camping Outside The School District's Office Demanding Action

Brett Cross has been camping outside the school district administrative office in Uvalde, Texas, for 78 hours.



On May 24, Cross's 10-year-old son, Uziyah Garcia, died in the mass shooting that killed 18 other children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The police response during the shooting has been called an "abject failure." Nearly 400 officers were on scene while children were shot or called 911 begging for help in their classrooms. Since that day, Cross and other victims' family members have been fighting to hold those involved accountable.

Right now, he is focusing on getting the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police officers who were working on May 24 suspended while they are under investigation. According to an investigation by Texas legislators released in July, there was a “void of leadership” among police that day, especially from Uvalde schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who has since been fired.

Since Cross and others started camping out, the school district has started putting up fences to keep others from joining them.

