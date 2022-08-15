Tom Holland Said He's Taking A Break From Social Media To Focus On His Mental Health

"It has changed my life completely," she said. "I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal."



According to a 2019 study from the American Psychological Association, members of Gen Z are more likely than people from other generations to say their mental health is poor or fair, citing mass shootings and the news cycle as stressors. They are also more likely to seek treatment or therapy than Gen X and baby boomers.

Camila Cabello has also been open about her mental health journey. In a 2020 article for the Wall Street Journal, Cabello opened up about how difficult it was for her to deal with obsessive-compulsive disorder while not letting anyone around her know she was struggling.

She encouraged anyone else dealing with mental health issues to speak up.

"Social media can make us feel like we should be as perfect as everybody else seems to be," she wrote. "Far from being a sign of weakness, owning our struggles and taking the steps to heal is powerful."