Tom Girardi Has Been Accused Of Embezzling More Than $15 Million From His Clients

Tom Girardi has been indicted on five counts of wire fraud for allegedly embezzling more than $15 million from his legal clients.

Girardi, the 83-year-old estranged husband of Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, could spend up to 20 years in prison, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Christopher Kamon, who was the controller and chief financial officer of Girardi's law firm, Girardi Keese, from 2004 to 2020, has also been charged. He oversaw the law firm's financial affairs, its accounting department, and paying the firm's expenses. Girardi, once a powerful personal injury lawyer, was disbarred in July 2022.

According to the indictment, Girardi and Kamon allegedly "fraudulently obtained more than $15 million that belonged to Girardi Keese clients." Girardi allegedly negotiated settlements for his clients, but then hid the settlement’s true terms to keep the money.

“Mr. Girardi and Mr. Kamon stand accused of engaging in a widespread scheme to steal from their clients and lie to them to cover up the fraud,” said US Attorney Martin Estrada said in a statement. “In doing so, they allegedly preyed on the very people who trusted and relied upon them the most—their clients. Actions like the ones alleged in the indictment bring disrepute upon the legal profession and will not be tolerated by my office.”