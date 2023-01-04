A Woman Posted Her 19-Day Miscarriage On TikTok Because She Couldn’t Access The Care She Needed Due To Abortion Laws

With tears in her eyes, Carmen Broesder told the camera that she was “bleeding out” in the emergency room.



“I’m just gonna fucking bleed out on this table before somebody actually comes and helps me,” she said in a video posted to TikTok.

Broesder, a 35-year-old mother of one in Idaho, knows about miscarriages. She had four in 2022, and three of them felt like a bad period, she said. But the most recent one, which happened after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, lasted for weeks and was severely painful. And due to Idaho’s strict abortion laws, Broesder said she was not able to get the healthcare she needed.

Angry and overwhelmed, Broesder turned to TikTok and began documenting how she was feeling throughout the miscarriage and multiple frustrating hospital visits. Her 12 videos about her 19-day miscarriage ended up being viewed hundreds of thousands of times.