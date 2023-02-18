Tiger Woods Apologized For Handing His Golf Buddy A Tampon As A Joke

Tiger Woods has apologized for a "prank" on the golf course that didn't elicit many laughs. On Thursday, at the Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, Woods handed a Tampax tampon to fellow golfer Justin Thomas during the first round of play after Woods hit farther than Thomas on the ninth tee.

The photo sparked a largely dissenting backlash online, with some labeling it as "unfunny" and "misogynistic." As a result, Woods apologized for the incident in a news conference on Friday.

"It was supposed to be fun and games, but obviously, it hasn't turned out that way," he said. "If I offended anybody, it was not the case. It was just friends having fun and as I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape, or form, I'm sorry. It was not intended to be that way. We play pranks on one another all the time and virally, I do not think this came across that way, but between us, it was different."