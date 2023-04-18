One Of The Tennessee Lawmakers Who Was Expelled And Reinstated Brought A Baby-Size Casket Into The Capitol In His Latest Stand Against Gun Violence

Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones, one of the Democratic lawmakers who was expelled for protesting gun violence and then reinstated earlier this month, tried to carry a baby-size casket onto the Tennessee House floor on Monday to once again call for stricter gun laws.

Jones had told MSNBC on Sunday that he wanted to "put pressure" on Tennessee Republicans to put the interests of the people over NRA contributions.

"It is immoral that we are allowing this to happen time after time after time and all they tweet is 'thoughts and prayers,'" Jones said. "It is immoral. It is extreme and we must continue to make them uncomfortable."

On Monday, protesters marched from McKendree United Methodist Church to the state Capitol to protest HB 1202, which would make it easier for teachers to carry firearms at school. They included Bishop William Barber and members of groups including Repairers of the Breach, Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action, and Students Demand Action. Members of the crowd carried six caskets.

At the Capitol, police blocked the crowd from entering, and Jones took over carrying a baby-size casket. He passed through initial security with it, but sercurity stopped him from bringing it onto the House floor. At one point, WREG reported, he passed it off to Rep. Justin Pearson, his colleague who was also expelled and reinstated after protesting for gun control.