A Suspect Was Arrested And Charged With Murder In The Shooting Death Of Migos Rapper Takeoff

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to Migos rapper Takeoff's death last month, the Houston Police Department announced Friday.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, better known as Takeoff and one-third of the hip-hop group Migos, was shot and killed on Nov. 1 outside 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston.

Takeoff was outside the bowling alley with about 30 other people, Sgt. Michael Burrow of the Houston Police Department said Friday, when an argument broke out over a "lucrative" dice game. Takeoff was not a part of the argument, Burrow said, adding that the rapper was an "innocent bystander."

Troy Finner, Houston police chief, described Takeoff as being in "the wrong place at the wrong time."

Police announced that they had arrested Patrick Clark on Thursday and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting.

Last month, police arrested and charged 22-year-old Cameron Joshua with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon stemming from the incident.