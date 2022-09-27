The 2022 midterm elections are Nov. 8, and every state but one requires voters to register beforehand. You can either register by mail or in person and, in some states, online. If you’re not already registered to vote, check your state’s deadline to be sure you can vote in the midterm elections.

Midterm elections hold a lot of weight this year. Every seat in the House of Representatives is available, as well as 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships. These elections can have an effect on many wide-ranging issues, like healthcare, abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, climate change, and more, so voting is critical to ensure the future you want to see.

Alabama

The voter registration deadline in Alabama is Oct. 24. Register to vote in person, by mail, or online.

Alaska

Register to vote in person, by mail, or online in Alaska by Oct. 9.

Arizona

The deadline to register to vote in Arizona is Oct. 11. You can register in person, by mail, or online.

Arkansas

The deadline to register to vote in Arkansas is Oct. 10. You must register in person or by mail.

California

The deadline to register to vote by mail and online is Oct. 24. You can register to vote in person up until and on Election Day.

Colorado

Colorado’s deadline to register to vote by mail and online is Oct. 31. You can register to vote in person up until and on Election Day.

Connecticut

Connecticut’s deadline to register to vote by mail and online is Nov. 1. You can register to vote up until and on Election Day.

Delaware

The deadline to register to vote in Delaware by mail, in person, and online is Oct. 15.

DC

The deadline to register to vote in DC by mail and online is Oct. 18. You can register to vote in person up until and on Election Day.

Florida

Florida’s deadline to register to vote in person, by mail, and online is Oct. 11.

Georgia

The deadline to register to vote in Georgia by mail, in person, and online is Oct. 11.

Hawaii

The deadline to register in Hawaii by mail is Oct. 31. The deadline to register to vote by mail or online is Election Day.

Idaho

Idaho’s deadline to register to vote by mail and online is Oct. 14. The in-person registration deadline is Election Day.

Illinois

Illinois’s deadline to register to vote online is Oct. 23. The deadline is Oct. 11 to register by mail. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

Indiana

Indiana’s deadline to register in person, by mail, and online is Oct. 11.

Iowa

Register to vote by mail or online by Oct. 24. You can register to vote in person up until and on Election Day.

Kansas

Kansas’s deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18 for in person, by mail, and online.

Kentucky

Kentucky’s deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11 for in person, by mail, and online.

Louisiana

The deadline to register online to vote in Louisiana is Oct. 19. The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 11.

Maine

Maine’s deadline to register in person is Election Day. The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 18. You cannot register online.

Maryland

The deadline to register online and by mail in Maryland is Oct. 18. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts’s deadline to register in person, by mail, and online is Oct. 29.

Michigan

The deadline to register to vote online and by mail in Michigan is Oct. 24. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

Minnesota

Minnesota’s deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 18. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

Mississippi

The deadline to register by mail or in person in Mississippi is Oct. 10. You cannot register online.

Missouri

The deadline to register in person, by mail, and online in Missouri is Oct. 12.

Montana

Montana’s deadline to register in person is Nov. 7. The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 11. You cannot register online.

Nebraska

The deadline to register in person in Nebraska is Oct. 28. The deadline to register by mail and online is Oct. 21.

Nevada

The deadline to register in person and online is Election Day. The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 11.

New Hampshire

The deadline to register in person in New Hampshire is Election Day.

New Jersey

New Jersey’s deadline to register in person, by mail, and online is Oct. 18.

New Mexico

New Mexico’s deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 11. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

New York

The deadline to register in person, by mail, and online in New York is Oct. 14.

North Carolina

North Carolina’s deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 14. The deadline to register in person is Nov. 5.

North Dakota

North Dakota does not require voter registration.

Ohio

The deadline to register by mail, in person, and online in Ohio is Oct. 11.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s deadline to register by mail and in person is Oct. 14. You cannot register to vote online.

Oregon

The deadline to register by mail, in person, and online in Oregon is Oct. 18.

Pennsylvania

The deadline to register by mail, in person, and online in Pennsylvania is Oct. 24.

Rhode Island

The deadline to register by mail, in person, and online in Rhode Island is Oct. 9.

South Carolina

South Carolina’s deadline to register online and in person is Oct. 9. The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 11.

South Dakota

South Dakota’s deadline to register in person and by mail is Oct. 24. You cannot register online.

Tennessee

The deadline to register online, in person, and by mail in Tennessee is Oct. 11.

Texas

The deadline to register in person and by mail in Texas is Oct. 11. You cannot register online.

Utah

The deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 28. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

Vermont

Vermont’s deadline to register by mail is Nov. 4. The deadline to register online and in person is Election Day.

Virginia

Virginia’s deadline to register by mail, online, and in person is Oct. 17.

Washington

The deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 31. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

West Virginia

The deadline to register online, in person, and by mail in West Virginia is Oct. 18.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 19. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.

Wyoming

The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 24. The deadline to register in person is Election Day. You cannot register online.