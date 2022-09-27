The 2022 midterm elections are Nov. 8, and every state but one requires voters to register beforehand. You can either register by mail or in person and, in some states, online. If you’re not already registered to vote, check your state’s deadline to be sure you can vote in the midterm elections.
Midterm elections hold a lot of weight this year. Every seat in the House of Representatives is available, as well as 35 Senate seats and 36 governorships. These elections can have an effect on many wide-ranging issues, like healthcare, abortion rights, LGBTQ rights, climate change, and more, so voting is critical to ensure the future you want to see.
Alabama
The voter registration deadline in Alabama is Oct. 24. Register to vote in person, by mail, or online.
Alaska
Register to vote in person, by mail, or online in Alaska by Oct. 9.
Arizona
The deadline to register to vote in Arizona is Oct. 11. You can register in person, by mail, or online.
Arkansas
The deadline to register to vote in Arkansas is Oct. 10. You must register in person or by mail.
California
The deadline to register to vote by mail and online is Oct. 24. You can register to vote in person up until and on Election Day.
Colorado
Colorado’s deadline to register to vote by mail and online is Oct. 31. You can register to vote in person up until and on Election Day.
Connecticut
Connecticut’s deadline to register to vote by mail and online is Nov. 1. You can register to vote up until and on Election Day.
Delaware
The deadline to register to vote in Delaware by mail, in person, and online is Oct. 15.
DC
The deadline to register to vote in DC by mail and online is Oct. 18. You can register to vote in person up until and on Election Day.
Florida
Florida’s deadline to register to vote in person, by mail, and online is Oct. 11.
Georgia
The deadline to register to vote in Georgia by mail, in person, and online is Oct. 11.
Hawaii
The deadline to register in Hawaii by mail is Oct. 31. The deadline to register to vote by mail or online is Election Day.
Idaho
Idaho’s deadline to register to vote by mail and online is Oct. 14. The in-person registration deadline is Election Day.
Illinois
Illinois’s deadline to register to vote online is Oct. 23. The deadline is Oct. 11 to register by mail. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.
Indiana
Indiana’s deadline to register in person, by mail, and online is Oct. 11.
Iowa
Register to vote by mail or online by Oct. 24. You can register to vote in person up until and on Election Day.
Kansas
Kansas’s deadline to register to vote is Oct. 18 for in person, by mail, and online.
Kentucky
Kentucky’s deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11 for in person, by mail, and online.
Louisiana
The deadline to register online to vote in Louisiana is Oct. 19. The deadline to register in person or by mail is Oct. 11.
Maine
Maine’s deadline to register in person is Election Day. The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 18. You cannot register online.
Maryland
The deadline to register online and by mail in Maryland is Oct. 18. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.
Massachusetts
Massachusetts’s deadline to register in person, by mail, and online is Oct. 29.
Michigan
The deadline to register to vote online and by mail in Michigan is Oct. 24. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.
Minnesota
Minnesota’s deadline to register by mail or online is Oct. 18. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.
Mississippi
The deadline to register by mail or in person in Mississippi is Oct. 10. You cannot register online.
Missouri
The deadline to register in person, by mail, and online in Missouri is Oct. 12.
Montana
Montana’s deadline to register in person is Nov. 7. The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 11. You cannot register online.
Nebraska
The deadline to register in person in Nebraska is Oct. 28. The deadline to register by mail and online is Oct. 21.
Nevada
The deadline to register in person and online is Election Day. The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 11.
New Hampshire
The deadline to register in person in New Hampshire is Election Day.
New Jersey
New Jersey’s deadline to register in person, by mail, and online is Oct. 18.
New Mexico
New Mexico’s deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 11. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.
New York
The deadline to register in person, by mail, and online in New York is Oct. 14.
North Carolina
North Carolina’s deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 14. The deadline to register in person is Nov. 5.
North Dakota
North Dakota does not require voter registration.
Ohio
The deadline to register by mail, in person, and online in Ohio is Oct. 11.
Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s deadline to register by mail and in person is Oct. 14. You cannot register to vote online.
Oregon
The deadline to register by mail, in person, and online in Oregon is Oct. 18.
Pennsylvania
The deadline to register by mail, in person, and online in Pennsylvania is Oct. 24.
Rhode Island
The deadline to register by mail, in person, and online in Rhode Island is Oct. 9.
South Carolina
South Carolina’s deadline to register online and in person is Oct. 9. The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 11.
South Dakota
South Dakota’s deadline to register in person and by mail is Oct. 24. You cannot register online.
Tennessee
The deadline to register online, in person, and by mail in Tennessee is Oct. 11.
Texas
The deadline to register in person and by mail in Texas is Oct. 11. You cannot register online.
Utah
The deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 28. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.
Vermont
Vermont’s deadline to register by mail is Nov. 4. The deadline to register online and in person is Election Day.
Virginia
Virginia’s deadline to register by mail, online, and in person is Oct. 17.
Washington
The deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 31. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.
West Virginia
The deadline to register online, in person, and by mail in West Virginia is Oct. 18.
Wisconsin
Wisconsin’s deadline to register online and by mail is Oct. 19. The deadline to register in person is Election Day.
Wyoming
The deadline to register by mail is Oct. 24. The deadline to register in person is Election Day. You cannot register online.