Shawn Mendes Has Canceled The Rest Of His World Tour Because Of His Mental Health

He wrote that after talking to his team and health professionals, he decided he needed to take time to "ground" himself and then he could "come back stronger." Like other artists, Mendes took time off touring due to the pandemic, but he said earlier this month that he "hit a breaking point."

"I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family," he wrote on Instagram on July 8.

Mendes has been open about his struggles with anxiety in his music, referencing it in songs such as "In My Blood," as well as in interviews. In 2020, Mendes said that the pandemic heightened his anxiety.

"The stillness [of the pandemic] brought a lot of anxiety to the surface that I had to work through, and on the other side of that was a really reflective period for me where I could be like, ‘Oh, this is what I’ve been doing. This is crazy,'" he said. "This is what I can do. This is art. This is bigger than me."

When Mendes and fellow musician Camila Cabello announced their breakup this year after three years of dating, Mendes opened up about not knowing who to call when he's having a panic attack. Before their breakup, Cabella said the couple went to therapy together to handle the negativity surrounding their relationship.

In Mendes's Instagram post on Wednesday, he wrote that he still plans to make new music and tour again in the future.

"I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this but I promise I will be back as soon as I've taken the right time to heal," he wrote. "I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey."