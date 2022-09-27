Shakira Will Have To Stand Trial In Spain On Tax Fraud Charges

Shakira is set to go to trial on charges of tax fraud after a Spanish judge approved the proceedings on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors in Spain accused Shakira of not paying $13.9 million in income tax on money earned between 2012 and 2014. If she is found guilty of tax evasion, she could face up to eight years in prison and have to pay a fine of $23.5 million. In July, Shakira rejected a settlement offer with the prosecutor's office to close the case and avoid a trial.

Shakira's reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in July, they told the AP that she “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer.”

The case centers on where Shakira lived from 2012 to 2014. According to the AP, prosecutors said that even though her official country of residence was the Bahamas, she spent enough time in Spain to owe taxes there.

The date for the trial has not been set.

The Colombian pop star began dating Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué in 2010, but the two announced their separation in June 2022.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”



Shakira and Piqué lived together in Barcelona and have two children, Sasha and Milan.