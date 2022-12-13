Sam Bankman-Fried Has Been Arrested In The Bahamas

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX crypto exchange, has been arrested in the Bahamas and will face criminal charges in the US.

The US attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a tweet Monday night that an indictment has been filed under seal and that Bahamian authorities were working with them. More information on the charges is expected Tuesday, when authorities said they would move to unseal the indictment.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday night that it will separately be filing charges on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York "relating to Mr. Bankman-Fried's violations of our securities laws."