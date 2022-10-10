Rex Orange County Has Been Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman Six Times

Rex Orange County has been charged with six counts of sexual assault in the UK, the Southwark Crown Court in London confirmed to BuzzFeed News.



The British musician, whose given name is Alexander O'Connor and is widely known for his song "Loving Is Easy," pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court in London. O'Connor is accused of assaulting the woman twice on June 1 in the West End in London, according to the Sun. The following day, he allegedly assaulted her in a taxi and then three more times at his home in Notting Hill. His trial is set for Jan. 3.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court," a publicist for O'Connor said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”



In July, O'Connor announced on social media that he had to cancel the rest of his tour because of "personal circumstances," although it's unclear what those were.