How The Reddit Community That Makes Fun Of The Duggars Came Together During Josh Duggar’s Child Sexual Abuse Imagery Trial

Former television personality on 19 Kids and Counting Josh Duggar poses for a booking photo after his arrest on April 29, 2021, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

There are no fans allowed on the Duggars Snark subreddit. If you want to gush over long hair or ankle-length denim skirts or all those babies, find another corner of the internet. This subreddit is for snark and memes and mean jokes.

But over the last week, as Josh Duggar went on trial for downloading and possessing child sexual abuse imagery, the rules loosened up a bit as many of the 120,000 “Snarkers” showed a kinder face.

“[This week] we allowed for a lot more empathetic and compassionate posts talking about feeling sorry for them or wanting to be there for them,” Reddit user nuggetsofchicken, a law student and r/DuggarsSnark moderator, told BuzzFeed News.

Since the 2008 premiere of the TLC reality show 17 Kids and Counting… (parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar made it to 19 Kids before the series was canceled), there’s been plenty to say about the Duggar clan and their conservative, fundamentalist Christian values. Fans and haters followed the everyday drama, the courtships, and then the revelations that oldest son Josh had molested his sisters and another girl when he was a teenager. Other scandals followed — the subreddit nicknamed Josh “the Pest” — but this week, the snark has reached new levels. One member even went to the federal courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas, for a few days just to report to the subreddit what was happening in the courtroom, where cameras — for once in the Duggars’ lives — were not allowed.

When the guilty verdict was announced on Thursday, Sarah, who frequently posts under the username Dry_Shift_3496, could hardly put her thoughts into words.

“I think it was an accurate convic … or whatever, you know, verdict. Sorry, I’m so excited right now,” Sarah told BuzzFeed News. “I think it’s accurate. I think it’s appropriate. I think it’s reflective of all these things we’ve been saying about this community for a very long time.”