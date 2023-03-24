Raquel Leviss Intends To Drop Her Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay

Raquel Leviss does not plan to continue pursuing her restraining order against costar Scheana Shay. This comes after Leviss alleged in a March 7 court filing that Shay punched her in the face, which a representative for Shay has previously denied.

As a result of the restraining order, the two stars had to remain 100 yards apart while filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion on Thursday. That day, Bravo also revealed the seating chart for the reunion, showing Shay and Leviss would appear with their cast members at separate times on the stage.

"Raquel tried to get this dropped so they could film. Scheana's team did not want to participate," a representative for Leviss told BuzzFeed News.

But a source close to Shay refuted that there is a mechanism to terminate a civil temporary restraining order early, noting they could have only filmed the reunion together if it was held after March 29, when the TRO is due to lapse.

As of Friday evening, it's unclear if the temporary restraining order was still in effect. BuzzFeed News reached out to Leviss's rep, as well as the Los Angeles County Superior Court, for clarification on the status of the temporary restraining order.

"Raquel really wanted to explain to Scheana at the reunion what she was doing because she didn't want Scheana to continue to be stressed out and worried about [the restraining order]," Leviss's representative continued.

A source close to Shay told BuzzFeed News it was "just another PR stunt."