Rapper Coolio Has Died At Age 59

Rapper Coolio died on Wednesday in Los Angeles at age 59, the Associated Press reported.

He collapsed at a friend's home Wednesday afternoon, his longtime manager told TMZ. Paramedics pronounced him dead after arriving at the scene. The official cause of death wasn't immediately available and his manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., he began recording music in the '80s, then shot to fame in the mid-90s with hits like "Gangsta's Paradise." He won a Grammy for that song, which is one of the most successful in rap history — it topped the Billboard charts for all genres for three weeks in 1994.

