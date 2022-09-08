Huge Crowds Of People Gathered Outside Buckingham Palace To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II

A double rainbow appeared outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday just before the royal family announced Queen Elizabeth II had died.

By
Paige Skinner
by Paige Skinner

BuzzFeed News Reporter

and
Tom Warren
by Tom Warren

Investigations Correspondent

and
Ikran Dahir
by Ikran Dahir

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Map of London

Reporting From

London
Wiktor Szymanowicz / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Members of the public gather outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London, on September 8, 2022.

Thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom died Thursday at the age of 96, not long after the royal family announced that doctors were concerned for her health. Flags were lowered to half-staff while people stood under umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain as many laid down flowers to pay their respects. Some people held tins of gin and tonic to honor the queen's drink of choice.

Dot, Maya, and Bohan — college students from New York who didn't want their last names used — had been in the UK for just a couple of weeks on a study abroad program.

Bohan was in his room when he switched on the news and saw the anchor in Scotland announcing the Queen was ill. Maya was in class. Soon they were on their group chat and all came to the palace together.

“It’s just so quick,” Maya said of the Queen’s death.

The group also couldn't believe they were in the UK for such a historic event.

Two friends, Maya, 27, and Ellony, 25, from London, also didn't want their last names used, but said they were close by at an art exhibition when they found out.

"We were watching a performance piece on love and my phone was pinging in my family WhatsApp chat," Maya said. "My mom had shared the BBC article saying the Queen passed away. My mom's been a fan of the royal family since forever, so it's quite sad for her and wanted to share it with us. It was quite a weird time, enjoying art and expressing ourselves and hearing such sad news."

Ellony described the vibe outside the palace as "mixed."

Wiktor Szymanowicz / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Crowds mourn outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London, on September 8, 2022.

"It feels like everyone is here to pay respect and everyone has the intention of honoring her on the throne, but I also get mixed feelings of celebration. ... We witnessed a guy crying while he was laying some roses down."

Jazmin Rodriguez, 26, a visitor from Mexico who had only been in London for one day, said she was on a walking tour in Westminster when the news of the death broke.

"We looked up and we saw the flag was halfway, helicopters roaming in the sky," she said.

She later came back to pay her respects.

Wiktor Szymanowicz / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Floral tributes on the gates of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London, United Kingdom, on September 8, 2022.

Wiktor Szymanowicz / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A woman holds flowers as members of the public gather outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London, United Kingdom, on September 8, 2022.

Wiktor Szymanowicz / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Floral tributes and a Platinum Jubilee teddy bear placed on the gates of Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London, United Kingdom, on September 8, 2022.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Piccadilly Circus electronic billboard shows a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in London, on September 8, 2022.


Wiktor Szymanowicz / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A man wearing a Union Jack flag draped over his shoulders holds a candle following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London, on September 8, 2022.

Frank Augstein / AP

People gather outside Buckingham Palace to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London as a double rainbow appears in the sky, on September 8, 2022.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

An official statement confirming the death of Queen Elizabeth II is posted in front of Buckingham Palace, on September 8, 2022 in London, England.



Leon Neal / Getty Images

A woman leaves a bouquet of flowers outside Buckingham Palace.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

A woman holding a baby in her arms brings a flower as the rain falls outside Buckingham Palace.

Samir Hussein / WireImage

People carry flowers to lay outside Buckingham Palace.

Victoria Jones - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace in central London.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

Mourners bring flowers as rain falls outside Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8, 2022.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8, 2022.

Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images

People mourn outside Buckingham Palace.

Yui Mok - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

The flag above Buckingham Palace is flown at half-staff following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022.


A sign with images of the Queen and a corgi taped on the gate outside Buckingham Palace reads RIP Queen Elizabeth. Thank you. Dogs are grateful for your love and service
Thomas Warren



