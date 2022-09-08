Huge Crowds Of People Gathered Outside Buckingham Palace To Mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Thousands of people gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom died Thursday at the age of 96, not long after the royal family announced that doctors were concerned for her health. Flags were lowered to half-staff while people stood under umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain as many laid down flowers to pay their respects. Some people held tins of gin and tonic to honor the queen's drink of choice.

Dot, Maya, and Bohan — college students from New York who didn't want their last names used — had been in the UK for just a couple of weeks on a study abroad program.

Bohan was in his room when he switched on the news and saw the anchor in Scotland announcing the Queen was ill. Maya was in class. Soon they were on their group chat and all came to the palace together.

“It’s just so quick,” Maya said of the Queen’s death.

The group also couldn't believe they were in the UK for such a historic event.