OnlyFans Says It Will Ban Sexually Explicit Content

OnlyFans, the app most known for its adult-only content, said it will now prohibit the sexually explicit photos and videos that have made the company worth as much as $1 billion.



The company confirmed Thursday in a statement to BuzzFeed News that starting Oct. 1, it will prohibit any sexually explicit content on its app. Nudity that is not sexually explicit will remain allowed.

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," the company said. "Creators will continue to be allowed to post content containing nudity as long as it is consistent with our Acceptable Use Policy."

Billy Procida, a creator on Only Fans, told BuzzFeed News that he's trying not to "freak out" over the policy change. He is a comedian and hosts The Manwhore Podcast but said he has paid for his rent from the explicit content he makes for OnlyFans.



"This will take away a leg of my overall income as a creator," he said. "Summer was slower, but I was averaging my rent each month."



Lilli Sabine said she makes anywhere from $100 to $1,200 on OnlyFans for her explicit content. It makes up about half her income and helps toward student loans.



"Unfortunately, if I can't quickly get my fanbase over to another platform ... it will take out a major chunk of my content income," she told BuzzFeed News. "It can be super hard to convert followers over to new platforms, and I am going to have to rebuild everything from scratch if OnlyFans kicks sex workers and lewd creators off the platform."



Axios has previously reported that OnlyFans is struggling to find outside investors because of its adult content.



"These changes are to comply with the requests of our banking partners and payout providers," the company said on Thursday.



Even though OnlyFans describes itself as a "subscription social platform" for creators and their fans to connect, it's most known for those who use it for sex work. Details about its upcoming "Acceptable Use Policy" were not immediately available.



The company added it will release more information in coming days and said it remains committed to supporting its creators through the changes.

"We remain dedicated to our community of 130 million users and over 2 million creators that have earned over $5 billion on our platform," the company said.

The platform has taken off in the past year, especially as unemployed people have looked for ways to make money off adult content during the pandemic. The company is now seeking a $1 billion valuation and has also debuted a safe-for-work version of its app.