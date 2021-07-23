This Woman’s Viral TikToks Spooking Her Colleague Might Make You Miss Office Pranks

As vaccinations continue across the US, many companies are making plans to send employees back to the office after a year of working from home. According to one survey from CNBC, roughly a third of businesses indicated they’ll be back in the office fulltime, while 45% will offer some sort of hybrid model.

But mathematically speaking, all this means that 100% of everyone who is returning to work will be at risk of falling victim to an office prank.



The office prank — you know them. Tape under the mouse. Screenshotting the desktop and hiding the shortcuts. Sticky notes on everything. And the classic: scaring your co-worker so badly she jumps out of her seat and yells, “Goddammit!”

That’s what Jenelle Brennan and Julie English have been up to at their law office job at the Marino Law Group in Rochester, New York. They both returned to the office in November and since then, Brennan has been scaring English by quickly and loudly shouting “Julie!” and capturing her terrified reactions.

Brennan has recorded it all and uploaded the videos to TikTok, where they have raked in millions of views on the app.



“Let’s just see what happens,” Brennan told BuzzFeed News about uploading the first TikTok. “I put the video together and I stuck it on there and the first video had like 560,000 views.”