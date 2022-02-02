Former NFL Cheerleaders Say Peacock's New Docuseries Is Hypocritical

Two former NFL cheerleaders are upset that a new docuseries about women breaking football’s glass ceiling failed to mention cheerleaders, despite their decadeslong fight for equality and recognition.

Earnin’ It: The NFL's Forward Progress, debuted on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, in late January. The show is executive produced by Jane Skinner Goodell, the wife of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. She declined an interview for this story.

The show focuses on the handful of women who have taken on referee and coaching positions in the NFL in recent years, such as Jennifer King, the assistant running backs coach of the Washington Commanders, and Sarah Thomas, the first woman to referee a Super Bowl. But it ignores the 50-plus years of work by cheerleaders who have long functioned as the league’s ambassadors and entertainers.

The lack of recognition in a series made specifically to highlight NFL women was “hypocritical,” said Cassandra Nguyen, who cheered for the 49ers from 2008 to 2011.

“They’re forgetting about these women who have been on the sidelines wanting that same respect and equality for years,” she told BuzzFeed News. “There hasn’t been much progress made at all for these women.”

