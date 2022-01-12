High Schoolers Hate Remote Learning Too, But Hundreds Still Walked Out In NYC To Demand It

“If I were to get COVID and come back home to my grandparents, who are at risk, I don’t even want to say it.”

Hundreds of New York City teenagers at dozens of public high schools walked out of class on Tuesday in protest of the city requirement that students must attend school in person.

“Students have to juggle this decision of whether to come to school to pursue their education or to stay home and keep themselves and their families safe,” Rommy Sasson, a junior at Brooklyn Tech and one of the five walkout organizers, told BuzzFeed News. “It’s to show that we’ve had enough,” said Dora Chan, a senior at Brooklyn Tech and another organizer. Teens from Brooklyn Technical High School and Stuyvesant High School, among the city’s top selective public schools, organized the walkout after they grew concerned with New York’s rising COVID numbers over winter break and were frustrated that they cannot do remote learning. Organizer Cruz Warshaw, a junior at Stuyvesant, estimated that more than 30 city schools had students walk out at 11:52 a.m.

New York City began its extreme COVID surge in December due to the Omicron variant, and on Monday, the city reported 35,371 new COVID cases. Not only are cases rising, but people are also having a hard time finding rapid and PCR tests. Yet, Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, said Sunday that schools must remain open. "I believe we're doing the right thing for our children, having them in the safest place, and that is in the school building," he told Face the Nation.

But high school students disagree about just how safe school is for them — particularly when many live with older relatives or unvaccinated younger siblings. Chan, who lives with her grandparents, is so fearful about making them ill that she’s missed school for the past week. “If I were to get COVID and come back home to my grandparents, who are at risk, I don’t even want to say it,” Chan said. “We all know that COVID could result in death, and so it’s a really, really bleak reality that all New York City students are facing today.”

Michaal Nigro / Sipa USA via AP High school students are calling on Mayor Eric Adams and the Department of Education to provide better options and keep students and teachers safe.