A Mother Threatened To Bring Loaded Guns To Her Children's School Over Masks Mandates

A school board member then cut off King because she spoke for longer than the allotted three minutes. As she walked away from the microphone, she said, "I'll see y'all on Monday."



On Jan. 15, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reversed the state's school mask mandates, allowing parents to decide whether their child will wear a mask to school. However, several school divisions have said they will continue to require students to wear masks. During Thursday's school board meeting, however, the Page County Public Schools board voted that it will be up to parents like King.



The incident adds to a number of school board meetings across the US that have become threatening and contentious as divisive national politics make their way to local government.



On Friday, division Superintendent Antonia Fox and school board Chair Megan Gordon said in a statement that there would be increased police presence at PCPS schools Friday and Monday.

"Last night at our School Board meeting during the Citizen Comment period there were comments made that referenced weapons and were perceived by many to be threatening in nature," the statement said. "Page County Public Schools does not take these kinds of statements lightly.

"Not only do comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how we as a community should interact with each other. Violence and threats are never acceptable or appropriate. This kind of behavior is not tolerated from our students, faculty, staff, nor will it be tolerated by parents or guests of our school division."

Luray's police chief is investigating the incident and communicating with the commonwealth's attorney, as well as state and federal officials, according to the statement.

Virginia's police chief did not immediately respond to a request for comment.