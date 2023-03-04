Malala Yousafzai Joked About Her Nobel Peace Prize Coming With “Beyoncé Or Taylor Swift” Tickets

Malala Yousafzai, the activist for girls’ education who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, joked in a recent interview that she deserves tickets to both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

During Saturday’s episode of NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me, Josh Gondelman, author and comedian, gave Yousafzai a scenario: If her Nobel Peace Prize came with free concert tickets, would she want to see Beyoncé or Taylor Swift?

Yousafzai had to think about it. “When I was little, I used to, like, sing the ‘Love Story’ song together with my friends,” Yousafzai said. “So that was like one of the first two songs we started singing back in Pakistan. And Beyoncé, I mean, she's a legend, so I would want both tickets.”

“I have the Nobel Peace Prize and I demand both,” she added as the audience laughed. Gondelman responded with, “Yeah, incredible answer.” And thus, an internet war between the Swifties and the Beyhive was avoided.

After the podcast episode aired, Yousafzai retweeted a Taylor Swift fan account, adding a caption saying she “would never want any bad blood between us,” a nod to Swift’s 2014 song “Bad Blood.”