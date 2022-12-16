Lori Loughlin Has Finally Filmed An Olivia Jade Video For The First Time Since She Went To Prison For Getting Her Daughter Into USC

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, the BuzzFeed News newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here.

Olivia Jade, the YouTuber known for her luxury hauls and her parents going to prison for scamming her a spot into the University of Southern California, has slowly been reintroducing her mother, Full House actor Lori Loughlin, to her videos.



The progression has been slow but rewarding for viewers. In a July vlog, Olivia Jade teased a Loughlin appearance by showing herself FaceTiming with her mother. The cameo was short, only lasting about 10 seconds, with Olivia Jade calling her mother a “cutie pie” and saying that she wants to “eat her because she’s so cute.” None of the vlog’s comments really touched on her mother’s appearance, besides one that reads, “why’d she wanna eat her mom.. is that not disturbing?”