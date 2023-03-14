Amanda Seyfried, Paris Hilton, And More Congratulated Lindsay Lohan On Her Baby News

Nancy Meyers, who directed and wrote The Parent Trap, in which Lohan played twin girls Hallie and Annie, commented, "Lindsay!!!!!! I'm so excited for you!"

Paris Hilton, who famously feuded with Lohan in the mid-'00s before the two rekindled their friendship, also commented. "Congratulations love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club!" she wrote. Meanwhile, Paris's mom, Kathy Hilton, commented, "I am so happy for you" along with heart and praise-hands emojis.

Lohan recently starred in the Netflix movie Falling For Christmas, a holiday rom-com that is part of a larger multi-movie deal with the streaming service.

In recent years, Lohan has been making a comeback after largely keeping out of the spotlight following difficulties in the mid-'00s. Around 2006, the star became a fixture in tabloids for partying, and in 2007, she was arrested for a DUI and cocaine possession. Lohan went to jail several times from 2007 to 2010 for failed probation. In 2014, Lohan starred in a docuseries that followed her after she left rehab. During a sit-down interview in the last episode of the show, Lohan told Oprah Winfrey, who produced the series, that she had experienced a miscarriage, which had interrupted the filming of the docuseries.

The docuseries also covered Lohan's community service work, including her connection with a 3-year-old boy named Donovan.

"I have a soft spot for him," Lohan said on the show. "He was just really sweet and kind of stuck with me the whole time I was there."