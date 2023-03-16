Law Roach Clarified He Isn't Breaking Up With Zendaya A Day After The Celebrity Stylist Said He Was Retiring

On Wednesday, Law Roach, a stylist to celebrities like Celine Dion, Bella Hadid, Ariana Grande, and, most iconically, Zendaya, posted on Instagram that he is retiring.
“My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years,” the 44-year-old captioned his announcement post, a graphic of a “RETIRED” traffic sign.
“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me!" he continued. "You win … I’m out.”
It came just days after one of the looks he styled for the Oscars festivities went viral: Hunter Schafer wearing a feather design by Ann Demeulemeester.
Many fans were saddened by the news, tweeting that Roach and Zendaya were breaking up.
Others wondered if the announcement was in response to Roach not being given a front-row seat at the Louis Vuitton fashion show a week ago.
As fans reacted to the news, his name trended on Twitter.
Celebrities also reacted to the news, with actor and social media star Addison Rae commenting, “WHAT?!” and designer Christian Siriano, who simply wrote "No." Country music singer Maren Morris commented with a broken heart emoji.
Naomi Campbell commented, "Law I won't let you !!!! We don't quit .. strived to hard." And Nene Leakes wrote, "Mental health is first."
But on Wednesday, Roach tweeted that he and "Z," aka Zendaya, aren't breaking up. "So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever," Roach tweeted.
"She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love," he said.
He also tweeted a GIF from The Color Purple that he and Zendaya will never part.
Fans expressed their relief.
Still, it's not totally clear from Roach's tweets what this means for his retirement.
A publicist for Roach did not immediately return BuzzFeed News' request for comment.