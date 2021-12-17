A Marine Is Reflecting On The Viral Photo Of A Kentucky Movie Theater That Was Shredded By A Tornado

Shawn Triplett Shawn Triplett posted this photo to Reddit, where it has received more than 100,000 upvotes.

After flying home from Chicago on Saturday, Shawn Triplett drove straight to where most of the damage was. A tornado had struck his hometown of Mayfield, Kentucky, a day before, killing 76 people — including 12 children — across the state and destroying most homes and buildings. Triplett, a Marine with a truck full of recovery equipment, wanted to do anything he could to help.

“It’s a cliché thing to say, but in the Marine Corps, there’s this saying that Marines run toward the gun fight; they run toward danger,” Triplett told BuzzFeed News. “I had that mentality turned on. I was ready to go. ‘Let’s do something right now.’” He first went to a volunteer center, where he met Liam Kennedy, a photojournalist from Bloomberg. Triplett offered to escort him around town, so Kennedy could take photos and the Marine could offer assistance. That’s when the two discovered the destroyed theater.

“I ended up in the back of the theater and it was just real sombering,” Triplett said. “It was the first time that day that we had a chance to just stand there and take it all in and we weren’t even talking. We were just taking it in and taking a break.” Triplett pulled out his iPhone to snap a photo for his own memory. He didn’t think much of it until a few days later when he posted a series of his photos to Reddit. The photos show the empty theater, the town from eight stories high, crushed mail trucks, and a sunset setting over piles of debris. As of Friday, the post has more than 157,000 upvotes.

Shawn Triplett

“I just stood there staring off and just letting all the emotions, you know they all hit you at once," Triplett said. "I haven’t been able to find one word to describe everything.”

Triplett and Kennedy also found a tall building across from the town's courthouse, where they climbed up to the eighth floor so they could see the town from a bird's-eye view. “I’ve seen plenty of war zones,” Triplett said. “I’ve seen just absolute destruction. What bombs and gunfire and things can do in my years of the Marine Corps and I’ve never seen anything with that much destruction.” Triplett is happy for publications to use his photos because he wants to draw more attention to the toy drive he is putting on for the kids who lost everything in the tornado right before Christmas. While he was in a church’s gym that was serving as a shelter, he walked around and overheard a son crying to his mother about losing his Christmas.

Shawn Triplett

“It just broke me in half,” Triplett said. “I lost it. I don’t know all the variables of their story. They’re at a shelter. They probably lost their home, maybe they lost their jobs, maybe they lost their actual Christmas. I don’t know. It was just too much for me. That statement just split me in half.”

Triplett began reaching out to his friends on social media and raising money for a toy drive. A GoFundMe fundraiser has raised more than $45,000 as of Friday. Triplett said every dollar will go to toys even if he loses money in gas and wrapping paper.

Shawn Triplett