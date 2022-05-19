Actor Ellen Barkin Testified That Johnny Depp Was A "Controlling," "Jealous Man" When They Dated

Actor Ellen Barkin told a courtroom on Thursday for Johnny Depp's defamation trial that he was was a jealous, controlling man who was fueled by drugs and alcohol when they dated in the 1990s.

Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million after she wrote in a 2018 op-ed that she is a victim of domestic violence. Depp denies that he was the abuser, but filed the lawsuit anyway, claiming it was implied and that he lost out on business deals as a result. The resulting trial has since led to days of sordid accusations from both actors on the stand and witness after witness testifying to their characters.

Barkin, who starred in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas with Depp, said she met the actor in 1990, and they began a sexual relationship in 1994. She told the court that during that time, Depp was "drunk a lot" and used cocaine, marijuana, and hallucinogenics.

"He was always drinking or smoking a joint," she said.



While the two were in a hotel room in Las Vegas, Barkin said Depp was fighting with his friends and his assistant when he threw a wine bottle across the room. The bottle did not hit anyone, but Barkin said Depp threw it in her direction and she didn't know why. Barkin said Depp eventually broke off their relationship.

"He's just a jealous man, controlling," Barkin said. "'Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?' I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted that it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him."

Heard has previously testified in the trial that Depp threw bottles at her and in her direction, and sexually assaulted her with one.