Social Media Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr Was Found Dead In A Suspected Murder-Suicide

Social media influencer Janae Gagnier, also known as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead Sunday in Richmond, Texas, in what is suspected to be a murder-suicide.



Gagnier, a 33-year-old model with more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was found dead at Cortland Apartments. A man's body was also at the scene, but he was not immediately identified. There was no known relationship between him and Gagnier, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police officers found the bodies after they responded to a welfare check at about 4 p.m. Sunday. The cause of death for both Gagnier and the man is pending autopsy results.

Gagnier was also a creator on OnlyFans and last posted on the site Aug. 24.