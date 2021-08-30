Social Media Influencer Miss Mercedes Morr Was Found Dead In A Suspected Murder-Suicide
Janae Gagnier, known as Miss Mercedes Morr on social media, was found dead in Texas after police responded to a welfare check.
Social media influencer Janae Gagnier, also known as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead Sunday in Richmond, Texas, in what is suspected to be a murder-suicide.
Gagnier, a 33-year-old model with more than 2 million followers on Instagram, was found dead at Cortland Apartments. A man's body was also at the scene, but he was not immediately identified. There was no known relationship between him and Gagnier, according to the Richmond Police Department.
Police officers found the bodies after they responded to a welfare check at about 4 p.m. Sunday. The cause of death for both Gagnier and the man is pending autopsy results.
Gagnier was also a creator on OnlyFans and last posted on the site Aug. 24.
Shad Moss, also known as Bow Wow, commented on Gagnier's latest Instagram post, writing, "Stop playing we just spoke on thurs dont do me like this yo! Naaa."
Rapper Almighty Jay also commented on her last post with a broken heart emoji.
-
Paige Skinner is a breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles
Contact Paige Skinner at paige.skinner@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.