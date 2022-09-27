More Than 2 Million People In Florida Are Ordered To Evacuate As Hurricane Ian Gets Closer

People in Florida were evacuating or preparing to ride out increasingly heavy rainfall and forceful winds on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian was forecast to hit the state Wednesday.

As of 5 p.m. local time, life-threatening storm surges, catastrophic winds, and flooding were expected from Ian, a Category 3 hurricane that is expected to get stronger as it nears land. Maximum sustained winds have been recorded at 125 mph. Around Florida, about 2.5 million people are under some kind of evacuation order, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Joel Cline, the tropical program coordinator for the National Weather Service, told BuzzFeed News that storm surges typically produce 8 to 12 feet of water, which is about the height of a one-story house.

"It's not going to be a minor thing in Florida," Cline said. "We don't want to overhype it, but at the same time, it is going to be a very intense system."



He also said that Floridians need to finalize their hurricane plans, whether that's evacuating or sheltering in place, by Tuesday before the hurricane makes landfall Wednesday.



People who plan to stay need to have water and food that can sustain them for two weeks without power, Cline said. And he advised people not to put generators next to open windows because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, something that has killed hurricane survivors in the past.