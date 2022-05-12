“It's Not The Vibe, Stop”: Influencer HRH Collection Knows That Her Audios Go Viral On TikTok Because She Sounds Ridiculous

On International Women’s Day, Alexandra Pierce, a 37-year-old jewelry brand owner and YouTuber better known as HRH Collection, tweeted, “I hate women,” followed by a heart emoji.

“I don’t like fucking Women’s Day,” Pierce told BuzzFeed News that same day over FaceTime. “I think it’s stupid. I really do. I don’t give a fuck. People are like, ‘Women, women, women.’ I’m sorry. I don’t get it. I just feel like why is there not a men’s day? No offense — if I was a man, I would be offended.”

Of course, International Men’s Day is on Nov. 19, but that’s not the point. On Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, Pierce is a free speech warrior and conservative influencer who posts frequently about vaccine mandates and being anti-abortion. On TikTok, however, she is simply a soundbite generator.

Footage of Pierce in the heat of emotion uploaded by fans to TikTok frequently go viral as reusable sounds, often without a peep of right-wing sentiment. For instance, “IT’S NOT THE VIBE, STOP” has 4.4 million views, and “YOU’RE EMBARRASSING” has nearly 80,000. The #HRHCollection hashtag has more than 330 million views. For people who have only been exposed to Pierce on TikTok, she just seems like a person who gets really worked up about designer bags and French hairstyle trends because her viral audios are completely separated from the political views she discusses on other platforms. While clips of her have gone viral on TikTok, several fans are perhaps totally unaware of her “no offense, but” content.

