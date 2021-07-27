The Feds Seized An Ancient Tablet (?) From Hobby Lobby (??) And Also Sold A One-Of-A-Kind Wu-Tang Clan Album (???)

The sole copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin , a Wu-Tang Clan album

In a bizarre day for the Department of Justice, federal officials on Tuesday announced they had sold a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album forfeited by an infamous "Pharma Bro" and also seized an ancient tablet from the deeply religious arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby.

The DOJ first seized the Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, from Martin Shkreli when he was charged with securities fraud. In 2018, he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

It’s unclear who the feds sold the album to or for what price, but the money will be applied to Shkreli’s outstanding balance owed to the government.



Shkreli bought the album at a 2015 auction for $2 million. There was a legal agreement between the seller and Shkreli that the album could not be ​​commercially exploited until 2103, but that it could be listened to at parties.

Christie Smythe, a journalist who once entered into a relationship with Shkreli in prison while writing about him, tweeted Tuesday that every woman who had been to Shkreli’s apartment had probably heard the album.

She also tweeted that people can now “stop complaining about” Shkreli having the album.