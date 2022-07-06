These Are The Victims Of The 4th Of July Parade Shooting

As crowds gathered for a 4th of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park on Monday, a shooter opened fire from a rooftop, killing seven people and injuring more than 30 others.

On Tuesday, authorities identified six of the people who were killed. A seventh victim was identified on Wednesday. They ranged in age from 35 to 88 years old and included a grandfather described as a "lifesaver," a lifelong synagogue member, and a couple who left behind a 2-year-old son.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the toddler was spotted by other survivors, who cared for him until his relatives could be found.

Here's what we know so far about his parents and the others who were killed in the shooting.

Irina and Kevin McCarthy