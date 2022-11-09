Republican Greg Abbott Has Been Reelected As Texas Governor

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed a six-week abortion ban into law and shipped immigrants out of the state in a political stunt, has won reelection, beating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Decision Desk HQ called the race for Abbott at 10:23 p.m. ET Tuesday.

O’Rourke, who served in Congress, previously ran for Senate, losing to Sen. Ted Cruz, and also made a bid for president of the United States. In his latest campaign, he sought to motivate Democrats and independents in the historically Republican-leaning state with calls for action.



Gun control became a key issue in the race after 19 kids and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in the small city of Uvalde in May. After the shooting, Abbott said in a news conference that things “could have been worse,” outraging many people, including Uvalde victims’ families. O’Rourke interrupted one of Abbott’s news conferences and told the governor that the shooting was “predictable” and that Abbott was doing “nothing.” Texas Republicans have loosened gun laws in recent years, and Abbott pushed back against proposals to raise the age for purchasing assault weapons.