The Young Man Whose Thirst Traps Were Liked By Tennessee’s Lieutenant Governor Said The Politician Also Spammed His Messages

Tennessee’s Republican lieutenant governor, Randy McNally, allegedly replied and reacted to “many” Instagram stories of Franklyn McClur, the 20-year-old gay man who posts risqué photos of himself on his Instagram .

“Since he never asked to date me or never asked to have sex or anything, I just never took the time to really read into it,” McClur told BuzzFeed News. “I'm not interested regardless. So I didn't have a reason.”

McClur provided BuzzFeed News with screenshots of several messages McNally sent him, but some of their contents could not be verified because they were blacked out. McClur said he had not decided whether to release the content of the DMs publicly. The messages appeared to be a mixture of emoji reactions and DM responses. McNally did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s been a “fun” few days for McClur, who goes by Franklyn Superstar on Instagram, after it was revealed that McNally was constantly commenting on his provocative Instagram posts with heart and fire emojis.

“There’s been a lot more kind comments than negative comments,” McClur said. “It’s felt really good to feel so seen by so many people.”