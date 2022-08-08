Actor Ezra Miller Has Been Charged With Felony Burglary For Allegedly Stealing Bottles Of Alcohol

Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing several bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont.



Vermont State Police released information on Monday about the incident, which took place earlier this year. According to the police report, surveillance footage indicated that Miller stole alcohol from the home while the homeowners weren't there. The victim notified police on May 1, but it wasn't until Sunday that police could locate Miller and issue a citation to appear in court. They are scheduled to be arraigned on felony burglary into an unoccupied building on Sept. 26.

The charge is just the latest in a string of complaints against the actor, who is known as the Flash in the DC Extended Universe movies and as Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. In March, Miller allegedly lunged at a man at a karaoke bar in Hawaii, stole a woman's mic, and swore at patrons. About a month later, Miller pleaded no contest to one count of disorderly conduct in an agreement for the harassment charge to be dismissed.

On April 19, Miller was arrested in Hawaii. When they were asked to leave a party, Miller allegedly became angry and threw a chair at a woman, hitting her in the forehead. She suffered a half-inch cut.