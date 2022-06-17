Drake Gave His Puppy To A Dog Trainer Because Of His Hectic Tour. The Trainer Told Us She’s Thrilled.

“​​The toughest act to follow's back on tour,” Drake raps on “Sticky,” a track on Honestly, Nevermind, a new, surprise album released Friday.

A new tour hasn’t yet been announced, but dog trainer Cheri Wulff Lucas revealed on Instagram this week that Drake’s hectic Summer Sixteen Tour, a collaboration with Future and the highest-grossing rap tour of all time, resulted in Drake surrendering his 12-week-old puppy Reuben due to his tour commitments.

But Lucas assures everyone it worked out for the best, even if Reuben doesn’t live in the home that appeared on the front cover of Architectural Digest.

About six years ago, the Canadian megastar enlisted Lucas’s help for his new fluffy Akita puppy with food aggression issues, which occur when a dog is territorial over their food, and sent Reuben to stay with Lucas for the training.